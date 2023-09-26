5,445 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Avangrid by 4.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 117.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

