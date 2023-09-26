547 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

