A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $260,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.