Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 45 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

