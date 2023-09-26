AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

