AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,732,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,583,000 after purchasing an additional 141,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after buying an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

