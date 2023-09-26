Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 1,682 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,206,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,122,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of -0.94.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,610,000 after purchasing an additional 703,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,065,000 after purchasing an additional 537,776 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,240,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

