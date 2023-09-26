Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 632 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $31,814.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

