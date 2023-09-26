Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 562 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $28,291.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,130.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.