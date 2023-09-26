Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 562 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $28,291.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,130.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AKRO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
