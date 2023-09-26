Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 617 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $31,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $240,350.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

