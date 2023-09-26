Aladar Szalay Sells 7,549 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 7,549 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $214,844.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,582,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,024,516.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 18th, Aladar Szalay sold 30,292 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $705,500.68.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Aladar Szalay sold 19,032 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $408,046.08.

On Monday, September 11th, Aladar Szalay sold 32,351 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $718,839.22.

On Thursday, September 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02.

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter worth $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

