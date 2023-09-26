Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,735 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,125,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

