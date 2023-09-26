Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

AMZN stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

