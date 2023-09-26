Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

