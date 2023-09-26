Amy E. Weaver Sells 942 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

