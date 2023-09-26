Anson Funds Management Lp Acquires 48,060 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 48,060 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Anson Funds Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 120,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
