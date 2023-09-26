ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

