Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc Purchases 40,000 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,664,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $681,502.80.

NMRA stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

