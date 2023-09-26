Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc Purchases 60,740 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 60,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $681,502.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,724,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,793,187.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

