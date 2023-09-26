Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 30,022 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $186,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,820,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,287,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 41,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $253,150.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 33,375 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $202,252.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $93,900.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $235,550.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $122,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TZOO

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

