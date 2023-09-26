Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ball by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Trading Down 0.5 %

BALL stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

