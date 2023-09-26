Bay Rivers Group Sells 900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.