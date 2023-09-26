Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

