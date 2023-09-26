Berkshire Bank Sells 1,593 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day moving average is $176.71.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.