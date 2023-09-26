Brian Millham Sells 1,679 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, September 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $365,577.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10.

On Monday, July 24th, Brian Millham sold 330 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $74,266.50.

CRM opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

