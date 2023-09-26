Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BR opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

