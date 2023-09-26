Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,372 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.09% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000.

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

