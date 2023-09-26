Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 64,365 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $64,757,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $19,442,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $2,392,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

