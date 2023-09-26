Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 230 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

