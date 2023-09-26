Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,617 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 178.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

