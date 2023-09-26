Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

