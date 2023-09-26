Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fastenal by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

