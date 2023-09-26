Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 130.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $9,625,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,400 shares of company stock worth $39,946,886. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of K opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

