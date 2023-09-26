Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.