Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,827 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5,072.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after buying an additional 995,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

