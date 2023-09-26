Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after buying an additional 401,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after buying an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

