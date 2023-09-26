Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,392 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.71. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

