Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 83.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

