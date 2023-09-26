Carin L. Fike Sells 4,798 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

KR opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

