CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

