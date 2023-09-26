Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.