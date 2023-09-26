Catriona Yale Sells 5,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $240,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Catriona Yale sold 617 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $31,059.78.

On Monday, August 28th, Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

