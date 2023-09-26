CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Buys 28,900 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,863.37.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 5,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,567.91.

On Tuesday, August 29th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 76,208 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$510,593.60.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.15. Chesswood Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 58.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64.

Chesswood Group last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$81.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.8630952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

