CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 120.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

