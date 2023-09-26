Chad Verbowski Sells 8,519 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30.

Confluent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

