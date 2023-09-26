ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 5,328 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,628,000. Amundi boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.