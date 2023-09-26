ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 4,586 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $23,067.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,665.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

