ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Richard Wilmer Sells 8,191 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 35.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

