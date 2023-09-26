Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

