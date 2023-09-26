Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $279.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Clarus had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clarus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

